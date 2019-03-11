California man tries to impress girlfriend, gets sand in the face

It’s love on the rocks.

A love-struck California man was forced to call police in the wee small hours of Sunday morning after he got his car stuck on a pristine beach in Carmel in an attempt to impress his girlfriend.

The Carmel-by-the-Sea Police Department responded at about 3 a.m.

If love’s a crime, the driver is guilty, but he was also cited for driving on the beach. It was apparently a marathon date: the car was stuck there for seven hours.

A police officer posted a photo of the white car on the department’s Facebook account. “What not to do: Drive car on beach to impress girlfriend. Driver was cited for driving on the beach and we're still working on getting his vehicle out!" the post read.

It was unclear if the woman stuck around. One person posted on Facebook that the girlfriend left at some point and asked, "Was it worth it?"

The incident cost the man a few dollars because the standard tow truck could not reach the car and they had to bring in a tractor, cops said.

"This poor guy, he's a nice kid. He just made a bad decision and it cost him some money and a lot of time," Rachelle Lightfoot, told SFGate.