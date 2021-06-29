Californian shoots black bear that broke into their house

A California resident had to defend their home from an unwelcome house guest last week.

A black bear broke into the residence in Meyers, just south of South Lake Tahoe, about an hour before midnight last Thursday. The bear attacked the person, who shot it in self-defense, and the bear fled, the El Dorado Sheriff's Office said.

The next morning, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife found the bear "gravely wounded" and euthanized it.

There are roughly 30,000 and 40,000 black bears throughout California, and they become more active in the spring and summer after a long winter hibernation.

Just 7 miles north of where this bear broke into a person's house, a black bear and her three cubs went swimming at a South Lake Tahoe beach near about a dozen onlookers Sunday, KRCA reported.

"I guess (the bear) had been out earlier, my son had seen it," a woman who filmed the bears told the local news outlet. "It had gotten a little bit unfriendly/protective of the cubs with a golden retriever."

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office encouraged Californians to familiarize themselves with what to do when encountering a bear.

"If a bear breaks into your home, do not attempt to confront the bear," the California Department of Fish and Wildlife says. "Give the bear an escape route. If the bear cannot make its way out, go to a safe place and call 911."