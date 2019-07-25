California police hunt shooting suspect who killed 3, including father and brother

A California man deemed “armed and dangerous” was on the run Thursday after killing at least three victims and wounding two others during an early morning shooting spree, authorities said.

Gerry Dean Zaragoza, 26, was identified as a suspect in the two separate shootings, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Police said two victims were killed in Canoga Park and another two victims were shot later in North Hollywood.

Zaragoza was last seen driving a blue Jeep Liberty with paper plates and may have attempted to rob a man at an ATM, FOX11 Los Angeles reported. Neighboring police agencies have joined the hunt as sources tell the station Zaragoza appears to be getting “desperate.”

The Canoga Park double homicide occurred around 2 a.m., police told FOX11. The victims were believed to be Zaragoza’s father and brother. His mother was also wounded and reportedly hid in the bathroom to call police. She was rushed to a hospital but her condition wasn’t immediately released.

A second shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. outside a gas station in North Hollywood, FOX11 reported. A man and a woman, who was reportedly Zaragoza’s ex-girlfriend, were both found with gunshot wounds. The woman died at a hospital, while the man underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition.

Police didn’t immediately release the names of the victims.

Police have warned that Zaragoza is considered armed and dangerous, and shouldn't be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department.