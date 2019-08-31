Families confront cop killer sentenced to death for shooting 2: 'I hope you burn in hell'

A California man was sentenced to death Friday for the “planned and calculated” killings of two Palm Springs police officers during a standoff in 2016, according to reports.

John Hernandez Felix fatally shot Officers Jose "Gil" Vega and Lesley Zerebny and injured several others with an AR-15 rifle when they responded to his home on a domestic violence call, authorities have said.

“Mr. Felix, there’s not much I can say that hasn’t already been said," the judge said as Felix sat in silence. "Your calloused actions ruined many lives. I hope that what little was done here today will bring some peace to these families," the Desert Sun reported.

Last spring, a jury found Felix guilty on two counts of first-degree murder and the attempted murder of six other officers. They recommended the death penalty. He was additionally sentenced to 368 years to life for the murders.

"I hope he suffers," Zerebny's sister, Britta Kling, said in court while asking the judge to uphold the jury’s recommendation, the Desert Sun reported. "You can’t sufficiently sentence him for what he has done."

"You're gonna be sitting in that cage for a long time," Zerebny's father, David Kling, told the killer. "My only message to you is, 'I hope you burn in hell, Felix.'"

Vega was a 35-year veteran who planned to retire within a year and Zerebny was a new mother.

