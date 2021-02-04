California man robbed restaurant that refused him service for not wearing mask

A California man on Wednesday robbed a restaurant -- demanding, with a gun, only food in return -- that refused him service for not wearing a mask, according to reports.

Los Angeles County sheriffs are still searching for the suspect based on surveillance video of the 5:30 p.m. incident.

The suspect entered the restaurant without a mask and was refused service. He left and returned with a gun to reportedly demand food.

Employees said that he only demanded chicken, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

"He said, ‘Why don’t you come over here and tell me to my face,'" said Robert Gonzalez, a cook at the restaurant. "And he told him again, ‘Just put a mask on,’ and then that’s when he got mad and pulled out a gun."

"He’s pointing a gun at me and just says ‘put the chicken in the bag,'" Gonzalez added.

The suspect purportedly grabbed a couple of takeout orders that were waiting for pick up and fled out the back of the building, FOX 12 Oregon reported.

Deputies witnessed part of the incident and briefly pursued the suspect’s vehicle. The chase ended after officers lost the vehicle as it entered the freeway.

Pasadena Police are searching for a light-colored sedan with another passenger.

None of the employees were harmed during the incident.