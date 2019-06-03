California man accused of killing 8-month-old daughter surrenders at U.S.-Mexico border

A northern California father surrendered to authorities at the U.S.-Mexico border on Monday following a week-long manhunt after his eight-month-old daughter was found dead in a discarded car seat inside a mortuary southeast of Los Angeles on Memorial Day.

MISSING CALIFORNIA MAN NAMED 'PERSON OF INTEREST' IN THE DEATH OF 8-MONTH-OLD DAUGHTER, POLICE SAY

Alexander Echeverria, 22, of South Sacramento, has been a person of interest in the case involving the death of Alexia Rose Echeverria. She was found dead at the Funeraria del Angel Bellflower Mortuary in Bellflower, Calif. Officials believe the infant died in Sacramento.

Echeverria was returning from Mexico on Monday and surrendered at a border crossing near San Diego with his lawyer present, Sacramento County sheriff’s Detective Sgt. James Wilcox said. He was brought to a jail in San Diego where he’s being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and assault on a child causing great bodily injury, The New York Post reported.

Authorities did not provide information regarding the cause of the child's death other than saying it did not appear that the infant died of natural causes.

Echeverria will be transported to Sacramento within the next ten days where he will be charged in connection with his daughter’s death, officials said. He also had a warrant out for his arrest on domestic violence charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.