Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

California man found with 'Cop Killer' bullets, racist manifesto, police say

The journal said he planned to enter a sporting goods store, dress up as an employee and tie everyone up.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A California man was found last week with multiple firearms, drugs, and pipe bomb materials, bullets with "Cop Killer" inscribed on them and a manifesto saying he wanted to "wipe out" Black, Hispanic and Jewish people, authorities said Thursday. 

Wesley Charles Martines, 32, of Los Gatos, was found by Campbell police on July 9 prowling outside a business when he was taken into custody. He was ordered jailed Tuesday on a $300,000 bond, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said. 

Wesley Martines was found will multiple illegal weapons in his truck, authorities said. 

Wesley Martines was found will multiple illegal weapons in his truck, authorities said.  (Campbell Police Department )

A business owner called the police around midnight after seeing a man on security video footage walking around East Sunny Oaks Avenue and looking into cars and a storage shed. When officers arrived, they stopped Martines, who was driving a truck. 

Wesley Martines, 32, of Los Gatos, was allegedly found with an arsenal, including bullets inscribed with "Cop Killer" and a journal with racist and anti-Semitic writings. 

Wesley Martines, 32, of Los Gatos, was allegedly found with an arsenal, including bullets inscribed with "Cop Killer" and a journal with racist and anti-Semitic writings.  (Campbell Police Department )

Inside the vehicle, they found a Glock 9 mm. handgun and two AR-style rifles, which are illegal in California, prosecutors said. Also found was ammunition inscribed with "Cop Killer," "A Good Start" and "To a widow from the Grim Reaper," authorities said. 

Martines also allegedly had body armor, heroin, methamphetamine and a pipe bomb filled with pellets but no explosive material inside. 

Officers found body armor and other weapons inside Wesley Martines' truck along with a journal with racist writing, prosecutors said. 

Officers found body armor and other weapons inside Wesley Martines' truck along with a journal with racist writing, prosecutors said.  (Campbell Police Department )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A journal allegedly belonging to him had racist and anti-Semitic writings and warned of a plan to go to a sporting goods store, dress up as an employee and tie everyone up inside. 

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad assisted authorities. Campbell police obtained a gun violence restraining order to seize the weapons. 

Your Money