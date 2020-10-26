Expand / Collapse search
California
Man in California climbed to top of Belmont Park roller coaster, threatened to jump: reports

Roller coaster estimated to reach 70 feet at highest point

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
A man in California climbed to the top of a closed San Diego roller coaster and threatened to jump from its highest point before he was rescued hours later, according to multiple reports.

The man went into Mission Beach's Belmont Park and made his way over a fence for the Giant Dipper, which was closed due to the pandemic, before climbing to the top of the estimated 70-foot tall wooden attraction around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to local affiliate FOX 5 San Diego.

Photo of man atop the Belmont Park attraction the Giant Dipper (TMZ)

A shocking photo obtained by TMZ shows the man standing at the top of the roller coaster wearing what appears to be a white T-shirt and a hat.

The man claimed he would jump from the ride, FOX 5 reported. Authorities temporarily shut down traffic while police and fire department personnel tried to talk the man down.

He descended just shy of eight hours later at approximately 9:20 p.m., the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. He was ultimately taken into police custody and transferred into the care of a mental health facility.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or tendencies, please call the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or chat with a specialist via their website by clicking here.

