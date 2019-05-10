California man arrested on suspicion of DUI, allegedly spit at officers is gym teacher, school officials say

A California man who was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of driving under the influence and allegedly spat at police officers is a public school teacher in Sacramento, district officials said Thursday.

John Chandler, 54, was arrested Monday night in Elk Grove – about 15 miles south of Sacramento. Officers said they found him behind the wheel with the engine running and he was showing signs of impairment. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

Chandler allegedly resisted arrested and spit on officers, Fox 40 reported. He was booked into Sacramento County jail, the report said. Chandler’s booking photo shows him wide-eyed and sticking out his tongue.

Sacramento City Unified School District spokesman Alex Barrios told the Sacramento Bee that Chandler is a physical education teacher at Martin Luther King, Jr., a K-8 public school in Sacramento. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Chandler is still employed at the school.

Barrios has declined to discuss personnel matters but said the “district is treating this situation with the seriousness it deserves. We are listening and sympathetic to the concerns of parents and are working to address those concerns.”

As of Thursday, he was no longer booked in the Sacramento County jail, Fox 40 reported.