California man arrested after livestreaming video of murder victims, police say

A California man has been charged with murder after allegedly showing the victims' apparently lifeless bodies while livestreaming a video on social media, police said.

Raymond Michael Weber, 29, has been charged with killing two women and showing the victims during a 36-minute video that he livestreamed to Instagram, according to authorities and local affiliate FOX40.

The footage shows a man holding a firearm around the bodies and talking about how the women had set him up, according to the report. He then reportedly says the police would be arriving soon and it was the last people would see of him.

ERIC SHAWN: JIMMY HOFFA, A METAL DRUM, AND THE POTENTIAL EVIDENCE WE FOUND

"He was messing with two dead bodies. Just saying, 'They set me up,'" neighbor Stewart Mixon told FOX40. "It's graphic and disturbing. It made me sick to my stomach for sure."

Vacaville Police received a call shortly before 12:45 a.m. Saturday from a woman who said she believed someone was possibly armed inside an apartment at the Rocky Hill Veterans Housing, the department said. The housing project for veterans is located roughly 34 miles south of Sacramento.

"She stated the man had live streamed himself on social media from inside the apartment," police said. "The video showed the man carrying a handgun and two women lying on the floor – not moving."

TENNESSEE MAN, 70, WANTED FOR 2 MURDERS FOUND DEAD IN LAKE, INVESTIGATORS SAY

Officers arrived to find Weber had barricaded himself and would not cooperate with authorities or respond to negotiation attempts, police said. Officials evacuated the other apartments and deployed as they shot "distraction devices and chemical agents," which were also unsuccessful.

Hours later, officers forced their way in to find the Weber hiding, officials said. He was arrested around 8:30 a.m. after struggling with police, who ultimately Tasered him.

Police said the standoff lasted just shy of eight hours.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials have not yet identified the victims, pending proper family notification.

Weber, a Sacramento resident, was also wanted for multiple felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery, police said.