Published

California man held in murder of girlfriend -- but body not yet found

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A 27-year-old Southern California man was charged Wednesday with the murder of his girlfriend who has been missing since July.

Robert Anthony Camou of Monrovia in Los Angeles County was previously arrested for allegedly beating and strangling Amanda Custer, 31. He allegedly murdered her while out on bail at the end of July, prosecutors said, according to KCAL-TV of Los Angeles.

Custer’s body has not been found.

Robert Anthony Camou faces a murder charge even though authorities have yet to locate the body of a misisng woman.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Camou faces one count of murder with a special circumstance allegation of killing a witness and an allegation that he was out on bail when he committed the crime.

A witness reported seeing Camou shove a body in his trunk and police found blood in his home and blood, a tarp and digging tool in his trunk.

He was also allegedly caught on video at a restaurant rapping about murdering someone, KCAL reported.

If convicted, Camou could face life in prison or the death penalty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 