California man arrested after boy, 5, struck in the head with bullet

California police arrested a man Tuesday who allegedly fired a gun into his neighbor’s home and struck a five-year-old in the head with a bullet while the boy was watching cartoons, a report said.

The boy and an 11-year-old were watching television in their living room in Hanford, Calif., Tuesday at the time of the shooting, Kings County Sheriff’s Office Commander Mark Bevens told the Fresno Bee.

TEXAS BOY, 2, SHOT AND KILLED IN HOME INVASION, SUSPECTS ON LOOSE: POLICE

Brandon Estrada Chavarin, 5, underwent surgery for brain hemorrhaging at Valley Children’s Hospital, his mother, Serapia Chavarin, told Fresno’s Fox 26.

Police arrested Rowdy Paulo, 29, on suspicion of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and other charges. Bevens said it was not immediately known if the shooting was intentional or accidental. Kings County detectives told Fox 26 that Paulo and the Chavarins have had conflicts in the past but did not provide details.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators said a bullet recovered from an interior wall was similar to those in a .30-caliber gun found in Paulo’s residence. Police are working to determine if the gun was the same weapon used in the incident, the Fresno Bee reported.