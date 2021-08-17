Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California man arrested nearly 2 decades after woman's murder due to advances in DNA technology

The remains of 30-year-old Isabel Sanchez Bernal were found in a shallow grave in May 2003

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Cold cases getting solved with new DNA system Video

Cold cases getting solved with new DNA system

In less than two years, police investigators are reaping the benefits of using a new crime-solving tool. The system uploads crime scene DNA to a public genealogy website to to link suspects to cold cases.

Police in California announced that they arrested a man on a murder charge nearly two decades after the remains of a 30-year-old woman were found in a shallow grave, crediting advancements in DNA technology with the break in the cold case

When investigators found a woman's remains in May 2003 at a park in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., all they could determine is that she was an adult female between the ages of 30 and 40 with Native American ancestry from the southern region of Mexico. 

LAS VEGAS POLICE SOLVE 32-YEAR-OLD COLD CASE INVOLVING TEEN'S RAPE AND MURDER

But recently, thanks to advancements in DNA technology, investigators with the Mono County District Attorney’s Office were able to identify the woman as Isabel Sanchez Bernal, a 30-year-old woman from Puebla, Mexico.

Diego Santiago Hernandez-Antonia, 47, was arrested Friday morning and charged with murder in the death of 30-year-old Isabel Sanchez Bernal in May 2003. 

Diego Santiago Hernandez-Antonia, 47, was arrested Friday morning and charged with murder in the death of 30-year-old Isabel Sanchez Bernal in May 2003.  (Mono County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities arrested 47-year-old Mammoth Lakes resident Diego Santiago Hernandez-Antonia on one count of murder last week in Bernal's death. 

Investigators did not immediately release how the identification of Bernal's remains led them to Hernandez-Antonia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

He was booked into the Mono County jail on Friday morning and is being held on a $2 million bail. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money