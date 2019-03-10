California man arrested after dousing neighbor's door in diesel, trying to light it on fire because he "saw a ghost"

A California man has been arrested after being caught on a doorbell camera dousing his neighbor's front door in diesel and trying to light it on fire.

Residents of the Stockton, Calif., neighborhood say they've had consistent problems with 38-year-old Cuong Pham, who lives across the street from the house he targeted on Thursday. Video from the doorbell camera shows Pham emptying a large bucket holding two gallons of diesel on and around the door and attempting to light the liquid on fire, but has trouble catching a spark. When police arrested Pham, he said he tried to light the house on fire because he saw a ghost there, but added that he has no problem with the family and wanted to apologize to them.

The family living in the home, including two children ages 3 and 10, were asleep inside at the time. A woman who lives there declined to be identified, but confirmed there were no injuries as a result of the incident. After getting a notification about activity detected by the doorbell camera, she said she checked the footage in the morning, and was shocked by what she found.

"OK, are we going to blow up at any minute? Do I go get the kids, do we take off or is he outside waiting for us?" she told Fox 40. "You do nothing, you're innocent, and you still get your house almost lit on fire."

A man who lives at the home also declined to be identified, but said his overwhelming emotion was anger.

"I wasn’t scared, I was mad. I wanted to go beat the guy up," he said.

The family said this isn't the first time they've caught Pham on their doorbell camera. On March 1, they discovered a recording of him approaching their door and ringing the bell "like crazy" while pacing back and forth.

The unidentified woman said that Pham is known to use drugs and suffers from mental health issues. Authorities said that had the liquid been gas instead of diesel, Pham would have killed himself and everyone inside the home. He's being charged with arson and attempted murder.