Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

California man allegedly lived in airport for months because he was afraid to fly: report

Singh is accused of living inside the airport’s security zone

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities in Chicago announced the arrest of a California man they say lived inside O’Hare International Airport for three months because he was afraid to fly due to COVID-19 transmission fears, according to a report.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Chicago Tribune reported that Aditya Singh is accused of living inside the airport’s security zone since he arrived in October. He was charged with felony criminal trespass, the report said.

Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

The judge in the case appeared bewildered during a court hearing on Sunday and asked how a person could live inside such a major airport for such a long period of time. Prosecutors said Singh was found out by employees for United Airlines and allegedly had an identification card that was lost by an airport employee.

AIRLINES BANNING CHECKED FIREARMS ON FLIGHTS TO DC AHEAD OF INAUGURATION  

The report said that bail was set at $1,000 and he cannot visit an airport until his court appearance later this month.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

Your Money