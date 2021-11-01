California man accused of plowing into crowd after argument with woman: report

LOS ANGELES--Police in Southern California said they arrested a man accused of intentionally driving his car into a group of people in Long Beach after an argument with a woman.

Richard Dalton Irigoyen, 27, is accused of driving his car onto a sidewalk and striking six people, KTLA reported. A woman he had an argument with was one of the victims, police said, according to the report.

Fox 11 reported that the suspect is accused of fleeing the scene at about 2:43 a.m. Sunday. The incident occurred at the end of a Halloween party, police said. The report said those injured included five adults and a juvenile. They were listed in stable condition.

The KTLA report said Irigoyen faces six counts of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $6 million, the report said.