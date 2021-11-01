Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California man accused of plowing into crowd after argument with woman: report

Irigoyen faces six counts of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

LOS ANGELES--Police in Southern California said they arrested a man accused of intentionally driving his car into a group of people in Long Beach after an argument with a woman.

Richard Dalton Irigoyen, 27, is accused of driving his car onto a sidewalk and striking six people, KTLA reported. A woman he had an argument with was one of the victims, police said, according to the report.

Fox 11 reported that the suspect is accused of fleeing the scene at about 2:43 a.m. Sunday. The incident occurred at the end of a Halloween party, police said. The report said those injured included five adults and a juvenile. They were listed in stable condition. 

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The KTLA report said Irigoyen faces six counts of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $6 million, the report said.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

Your Money