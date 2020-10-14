California man, 53, injured after he 'messes around' with explosives: reports

A California man suffered a “traumatic” injury Monday afternoon after an explosion that authorities said may leave a city block closed for as long as four days.

The unidentified man injured one of his hands and was transported to a hospital, authorities in Gilroy, near San Jose, told FOX 2 of the Bay Area.

Police bomb squad investigators were called to the scene after explosive-making materials were found at the residence, the report said.

One neighbor told the station the injured man likely wasn’t looking to cause trouble.

“He is a good guy,” neighbor Anna Smith told FOX 2. “He’s not trying to hurt anybody. He’s not a terrorist. He just messes around with little explosive things that sound worse than it is. But he didn’t mean any harm.”

The types of devices found inside the home weren’t immediately clear, Gilroy police Sgt. John Ballard told the station.

“We’re not sure at this point what kind of explosives – whether they’re fireworks or more serious types,” Ballard said, “so the bomb squad was called out.”

Police said they determined the blast was not related to the processing of illegal drugs, the Mercury News of San Jose reported.

Authorities obtained a search warrant so they could inspect the premises, he added.

The blast occurred inside a structure behind the home, FOX 2 reported.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no criminal charges were filed but that may change depending on the results of police and fire authorities’ investigation, the sergeant said.

With the probe still underway, authorities asked that residents avoid the area for the next several days.

It was unclear if neighbors were being asked to temporarily relocate.