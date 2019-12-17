California woman kidnapped, held at gunpoint 'for multiple days,' sheriff's office says

A woman in California was held at gunpoint for "multiple days" until she was rescued after sending a desperate plea for help to a friend, according to officials.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 19-year-old Joshua Gaspar of Corona was arrested Saturday while attempting to take the 29-year-old woman to Sacramento.

Authorities were alerted around 11:20 a.m. Saturday by a friend who said the 29-year-old told her she was being held against her will in the North San Juan area and had been sexually assaulted.

CALIFORNIA'S 'TOOL BOX KILLER,' WHO KILLED 5 TEEN GIRLS DECADES AGO, DIES IN PRISON

"The suspect was in the process of taking her to Sacramento when the victim was able to send a message to her friend indicating she needed help," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities found Gaspar and the woman at a Chevron Gas Station in Grass Valley, where the 19-year-old was detained.

"It was also determined there was most likely more than one suspect involved," said police, who confirmed the victim was held for multiple days at a property in North San Juan and was sexually assaulted several times.

ILLINOIS MAN CHARGED WITH DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 26 TIMES IS SENT TO PRISON

Gaspar was booked at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility in Nevada City on charges of kidnapping with intent to commit sexual assault, rape and false imprisonment. A judge set bail at $1 million, according to police.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff's office said the investigation into the incident is continuing "into the possibility of additional suspects."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (530) 265-1263.