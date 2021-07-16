California jail brawl results in injuries to inmates, deputies

A brawl at Los Angeles County’s biggest jail left deputies and inmates with minor injuries Thursday afternoon.

The altercation at the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic began when a deputy was rushed by an inmate during a dorm check shortly after 3 p.m., according to The Santa Clara Valley Signal.

A number of inmates joined the fight before deputies and an emergency response team used pepper spray and control holds to keep the rioters at bay, the outlet said.

Initial reports of at least 30 injuries were premature, officials told the local paper.

"Most of the injuries were minor bruises and scrapes," Deputy Shawn Dubusky reportedly said.

One inmate was hospitalized with unknown injuries, and six deputies and a custody assistant received medical treatment for minor injuries at a local health care center, according to the report. Two people — an inmate and a deputy — reportedly received medical treatment at the jail.

The detention center houses about 8,600 inmates, according to the LA County Sheriff’s Office.

