California hospital gets $1M anonymous donation for employee bonus checks

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

One San Francisco Bay Area hospital received a $1 million anonymous donation to be split into bonus checks for all employees – not only doctors and nurses – who’ve been working through the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report.

Employees, including nurses, cleaning staff, lab technicians, medical records, mailroom staff, and security guards who’ve worked at the Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, Calif., for at least one year will receive bonuses. Full-time staff will get $800 and part-timers will receive $600.

“Thank you for standing up (and staying up!) to care for our community,” the unnamed donor wrote in a note with the donation, The Associated Press reported. “This humankindness is what makes you heroic.”

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Hospital president Dr. Nanette Mickiewicz said the donation is a testament to their employees' clinical excellence and tireless dedication.

After weeks of hard work, nursing supervisor Amy Loudon said she was amazed at the generosity of a stranger and was especially appreciative that the gift is being shared with all employees.

“There are so many people who keep the hospital running. Nurses and doctors are getting the praise, but we couldn’t do it without the staff who clean the floors, deliver supplies, fix machines, everything," she said. "It’s a team, and I’m glad the whole team is getting a thank you."

As for her own bonus?

“I’m definitely going to spoil myself a little bit,” she said.

As of Monday, California ranked fifth in the national tally of coronavirus infections, recording at least 54,924 confirmed cases. The state came in eighth place in fatalities, with at least 2,217 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On March 17, Dominican Hospital, part of the Dignity Health group, stopped accepting visitors, with an exception allowing one guest during birth deliveries, as part of an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The last update from the hospital posted on April 7 said the facility “has the supplies and equipment needed to effectively manage the care of any suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients and we are continuously assessing the volume of supplies at our hospital."

“The safety of our visitors, patients, employees, and physicians remains our highest priority.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.