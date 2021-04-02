California homeowner kills robber after taking gun: report

LOS ANGELES--A California homeowner turned the tables on two robbers when he somehow disarmed one during a home invasion earlier this week, a report said.

Fox 5 San Diego reported that the precise details of the incident are still being sorted out. But the deadly shooting occurred Tuesday at about 9 p.m. Police told the station that they believe the homeowner, 62, returned to the house and discovered two men waiting outside.

One of the men held up a gun and demanded to enter the house, the report said, citing police. At some point, the homeowner was able "to disarm the subject" and opened fire when the robber "reportedly charged."

The homeowner and the robbers were not identified.

The robber, who was 39 years old, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. His family told the station that the men knew each other and the shooting was a set-up. Police told the station that the homeowner is not considered a suspect at this time.