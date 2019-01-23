Woman ranted, stripped on live stream after breaking into Silicon Valley home, grabbing resident's phone: police

A woman allegedly broke into a home in a Silicon Valley town, snatched the resident's cell phone and live-streamed an incoherent rant before stripping to her underwear and going into the backyard, according to reports.

The suspect, identified as Akilah Hasan, 26, entered the Woodside home around 3:20 p.m. Sunday. She then confronted the resident in his bedroom and stole his cell phone, sheriff's Detective Rosemerry Blankswade said. Woodside is a short distance from Stanford University.

BAY AREA PIZZA RESTAURANT CLOSES STORE 'INDEFINITELY' AFTER PICTURES SHOWING EMPLOYEE SLEEPING IN RESTROOM GO VIRAL

According to reports, Hasan opened a social media account and live-streamed a rant as she roamed around the house. At one point, she seemed to be “inviting people over (to the house) for a party,” but her other comments were less coherent, police said.

Hasan then stripped to her underwear and went into the backyard where she continued the feed, San Jose's KNTV-TV reported. The homeowner reportedly locked the door and called the police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hasan was arrested on suspicion of burglary and robbery, the Mercury News of San Jose reported. The reasons for the woman's alleged actions were not immediately clear.

Hasan remained in custody at Maguire Correctional Facility through Sunday night on $100,000 bail, the paper reported. A county records check cited in the report indicated Hasan faced a Tuesday afternoon hearing.