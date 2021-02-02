Expand / Collapse search
California hiker plunges nearly 100 feet to his death, officials say

The incident happened at Death Valley National Park

California hiker has died after getting swept up in a rockslide that sent him over the edge of a cliff, causing him to fall nearly 100 feet, the National Park Service (NPS) says. 

The incident involving Justin Ibershoff, a 38-year-old from Los Angeles, unfolded Saturday while he was descending a technical route down Deimos Canyon in Death Valley National Park with six of his "very experienced" friends, according to officials. 

"He apparently stepped on a rock that moved, triggering a rockslide that swept him past two companions and over the edge of the 95-foot-tall dry fall," NPS said in a statement

A helicopter from the California Highway Patrol approaches the accident site Saturday in Deimos Canyon. (NPS)

Park officials say the group then used an emergency locator beacon to call for help. 

"After assessing Mr. Ibershoff’s condition, the group continued down the canyon due to continuing active rock fall," it added. 

A Navy helicopter dispatched from nearby Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake was able to find Ibershoff a few hours after the fall and confirm his death, according to the NPS. The California Highway Patrol, Inyo County search-and-rescue and Death Valley park rangers also assisted in the search.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter is shown returning to the staging area after dropping off Inyo County search-and-rescue team members in Deimos Canyon. (NPS)

His body was retrieved from the rugged terrain the following day. 

"Conditions in that area of the canyon remain unstable and canyoneers are advised to avoid the upper section of Deimos Canyon," the NPS warned.

