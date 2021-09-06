California hiker dies after falling 50 feet, witnesses say she tripped

A woman fell to her death Sunday morning while hiking on a trail at Mori Point in Pacifica, according to reports.

Witnesses told authorities that the woman appeared to trip while hiking on a bluff on the trail, SFGate.com reported. She fell about 50 feet and was unresponsive when rescuers found her on the beach, the report said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity has not been released pending notification of her next of kin.