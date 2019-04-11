California high school's senior 'prank' reportedly involved letter mandating genital inspection

A senior "prank" drew the attention of California high school officials earlier this week when a letter — apparently with official school letterhead — stated that all seniors would be inspected in a "highly inappropriate" manner.

The letter circulated among students at North Monterey County High School in Castroville through Snapchat, the school wrote in a Facebook post on Monday. It was made to look official and even included the superintendent's signature, officials said.

ENGLISH ANIMAL RESCUERS JUMP TO RESCUE OF 'SICK' FOX THAT'S ACTUALLY TAXIDERMIED ANIMAL

Senior male students, per the letter, were required to undergo "mandatory 'genitalia' inspections," KION-TV reported. It allegedly stated the students would be separated into two categories: circumcised and uncircumcised.

School officials wrote online that they're investigating the letter.

However, the "prank" seemingly received some positive reviews.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One Facebook user called it "impressive" and said she "[doesn't] even think I'd be mad at my kid" for the letter, noting that it was "grammatically correct."

"Got to give who ever did it a little credit for being creative," another user wrote.