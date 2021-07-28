California gunman arrested in 'Forever Purge' theater shooting that killed woman, wounded Tik Tok star: Police

A man who opened fire inside a Southern California movie theater during a screening of "The Forever Purge," killing an 18-year-old woman and wounding a Tik Tok star, has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

Joseph Jimenez, 20, was booked on murder, attempted murder and robbery charges, the Corona Police Department said. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

Authorities said both victims – deceased Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas – were found Tuesday by employees at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings, 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles, as workers were cleaning up after the 9:30 p.m. showing of the fifth installment of the "Purge" film series.

CALIFORNIA AUTHORITIES FEARED MISSING MAYA MILLETE'S HUSBAND WOULD ‘SHOOT IT OUT WITH POLICE’: RECORDS

The pair were watching the movie together inside the theater when they were shot, Corona police Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis told reporters during a news conference.

"During the actual movie time, no one apparently heard the gunshot," Kailyn Dillon, an employee who was not working at the time, told CBSLA Tuesday. "I know that we do have security bag checks that we do on the daily and, unfortunately, I’m not sure if just was missed or if it was in a holster on their belt."

Barajas remained on life support Wednesday. He is known as "itsanthonymichael" on Tik Tok and has nearly 1 million followers.

Kouroubacalis said investigators don't believe Jimenez and the victims knew each other or that he was motivated by the violence in the film.

"We have determined that he acted alone in this murder…We do not have a motive for this heinous, unprovoked crime. And there’s no information the suspect and victims had any prior contact before these crimes took place," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Witnesses gave police information that "led us in the direction" of Jimenez, Kouroubacalis said. Authorities believe he acted alone.

Jimenez had a ticket for the showing and six moviegoers were inside the theater at the time of the shooting, police said. A search of his home yielded a firearm that matched the caliber of the weapon used in the deadly attack, authorities said.