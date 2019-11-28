California grandmother, two grandchildren found safe after vanishing in Bay Area

A 75-year-old grandmother and her two young grandchildren have been found safe Thursday after vanishing in California earlier this week.

Sandra Young of Fairfield, prior to now, had last been heard from Sunday after calling her sister, the city’s police department says. Nephew Lavonce Block told KCRA that Young – who has been taking care of Jayden Hill, 9, and Katalyhah Hill, 7, since their parents died in a car crash several years ago – planned to stop by her sister’s home in Vallejo to pick up a turkey. Yet she never appeared.

The California Highway Patrol announced Thursday that the trio was found safe, without elaborating.

"This was only possible because of the amazing members in our communities who take an active role in helping to recover those in need," it said on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The vehicle Young was driving – a green 2004 Acura TL with California license plate 5HLM514 – was earlier spotted driving eastbound on I-80 in Hercules at 1:30 a.m. this morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

Family members that spoke to KGO say the vehicle was tracked heading over the Carquinez Bridge six times on Tuesday – and that the grandmother doesn’t have a cell phone, which made it harder to find her.