California gas station shootout leaves 1 dead, former police captain injured

A retired Oakland, California police captain was shot and another person was killed Thursday during a shootout at a gas station, according to local reports.

The former officer, who officials did not identify, was pumping gas in the 1700 block of Castro Street around 1 p.m. when three suspects pulled up in a vehicle and attempted to rob him, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said.

MASSACHUSETTS OFFICERS SET TO RESIGN IN DROVES OVER EXEMPTION-LESS VACCINE MANDATE

"This highlights the violence that we've seen that in this city this entire year," he said.

The former officer, who Fox affiliate KTVU-TV identified as Ersie Joyner, pulled out a weapon during the incident and opened fire, according to reports.

He sustained multiple gunshot wounds, Armstrong said.

Two suspected robbers returned fire and injured Joyner, according to KTVU. Armstrong declined to confirm whether the victim had a firearm on him.

He underwent surgery and was in stable condition. The identity of the suspect who died was not released.

No arrests were made and authorities are looking for the suspects. Armstrong said there were at least three assailants.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joyner was the former head of the Oakland Police Department's Ceasefire program, which coordinates law enforcement, social services and community members in an effort to reduce violent crime, the news outlet reported.