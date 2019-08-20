California gang members laugh in court while receiving life sentences for attempted murder of cop: report

Two California gang members, convicted of attempted murder in the 2015 shooting of a police officer, smiled and laughed as a judge handed them life sentences on Monday, according to a report.

Jamie Caudillo and Steven Rincon were on trial for shooting at former Merced Police Officer Ryan Rasmussen during a routine traffic stop in Merced, Calif., on Feb. 28, 2015.

Caudillo, the passenger, reportedly fired at Rasmussen, while the driver, Rincon, sped off. Caudillo reportedly hit Rasmussen's bulletproof vest and his hand. Fellow officers fired at Caudillo, hitting him at least once, the Merced Sun-Star reported.

A manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies lasted for 10 hours before Caudillo and Rincon were found and arrested.

In May, Caudillo was found guilty of shooting Rasmussen, and Rincon of being the getaway driver, the Merced Sun-Star reported. Both were charged with attempted murder, the report said.

Rasmussen, who lost his right pinky finger in the encounter and was forced to retire from police service, said Caudillo “stripped me of my career.”

Merced County Judge Carol Ash said neither gang member appeared to express remorse during the trial.

“I pray that they ask God for forgiveness,” said Rasmussen’s mother, Judith, as Rincon reportedly laughed and shook his head.

Caudillo was sentenced to 50 years and eight months to life in prison, while Rincon received 80 years to life in prison, the Sun-Star reported.

Rincon, a third strike offender, already was facing charges for a jailhouse murder, according to court records.

The men’s attorney said they would be appealing their sentences and convictions.