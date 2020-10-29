Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

America Together Logo
America Together
Published

California firefighters deliver baby after responding to 911 call

The baby came three days before his due date

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 29Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A family in California is thanking a group of firefighters who responded to a 911 call in a matter of minutes and helped deliver their baby boy.

Donny Hogan Jr. and his wife Patrice were at a relative's home in El Sobrante last Tuesday when she realized her baby was coming before its due date.

"The pain was just getting stronger and stronger. By the time they came, the contractions were two minutes apart," Patrice Hogan told KTVU. "Never thought that it would happen this way."

KENTUCKY MAN, 18, HELPS PAY FOR ELDERLY KROGER CUSTOMER’S GROCERIES

After they called 911, three firefighters from a fire station a couple miles away arrived within two minutes, delivering the baby. 

Donny Hogan Junior and his wife Patrice are the proud new parents of a health newborn thanks to the quick response of firefighters.

Donny Hogan Junior and his wife Patrice are the proud new parents of a health newborn thanks to the quick response of firefighters. (KTVU)

Richmond firefighter Manuel Gali told KTVU it was the first time he responded to a call for a woman about to give birth, but he was ready.

"I clamped the umbilical cord. Brought father over. We got it crying," he told KTVU. "To experience that with the family. Watch their emotions. You can't help but get wrapped up in it."

Richmond firefighter Manuel Gali said it was the first time he responded to a call for a woman about to give birth, but he was ready.

Richmond firefighter Manuel Gali said it was the first time he responded to a call for a woman about to give birth, but he was ready. (KTVU)

VETERANS, GOLD STAR FAMILIES AND FIFTH GRADERS WILL GET FREE ACCESS TO NATIONAL PARKS

The firefighters' actions were met with gratitude from the family, who said that things may have turned out differently if the response time wasn't so quick.

Donny Hogan Junior and his wife Patrice are the proud new parents of a health newborn thanks to the quick response of firefighters.

Donny Hogan Junior and his wife Patrice are the proud new parents of a health newborn thanks to the quick response of firefighters. (KTVU)

"There's really no words. They were just absolutely fantastic," Barbara Whittam, the newborn's grandmother, told KTVU Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed