California man pleads guilty to firebombing Republican club

He allegedly shaved his facial hair to hide his identity after the alleged bombing

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A California man accused of tossing a Molotov cocktail inside a women's Republican club office last year has pleaded guilty to charges against him, federal authorities said Monday. 

Carlos Espriu, 23, of Palm Desert, entered his plea via a Zoom hearing before a federal judge. He allegedly used a baseball bat to break the windows of the East Valley Republican Women Federated office in La Quinta on May 31, 2020, before lighting three Molotov cocktails. 

Carlos Espriu of Palm Desert, Calif., allegedly broke windows at a local Republican club office before lighting three Molotov cocktails on fire. (Riverdale County District Attorney's Office)

He threw a device inside the building but left when it didn't light, authorities said. Later, Espriu returned and threw the bombs again, causing the building to catch fire, officials said. 

Days before the incident, he allegedly tweeted: "I wanna go burn s--- n get hit with tear gas."

In an effort to evade authorities, Espriu allegedly shaved his facial hair to hide his identity after he was captured on surveillance video. 

The East Valley Republican Women Federated office in La Quinta, Calif. (Google Street View)

As part of his plea, he agreed to pay $5,426 in restitution. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced May 24. 

