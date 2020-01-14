California elementary school students hurt after plane dumps fuel over playground

A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Shanghai, China, dumped fuel over an elementary school playground Tuesday as it was making its way back to the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), with more than a dozen children and several adults reporting injuries.

Flight 89 took off from LAX just before 11:30 a.m. local time and landed back at the airport before noon, LAX spokesman Heath Montgomery told Fox News.

Separately, a Delta spokesperson told Fox News: “Shortly after takeoff, Flight 89 from LAX to Shanghai experienced an engine issue requiring the aircraft to return to LAX. The aircraft landed safely after an emergency fuel release to reduce landing weight. We will provide more information as it becomes available."

The school district said: "Students and staff were on the playground at the time and may have been sprayed by fuel or inhaled fumes."

Fire crews were tending to multiple patients at Park Avenue Elementary School in the Los Angeles suburb of Cudahy in response to the fuel dump. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said 17 children and nine adults were being treated.

No one was taken to a hospital and no evacuation orders were given.

The specific mechanical issue was not disclosed.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News: "The FAA is thoroughly investigating the circumstances behind this incident. There are special fuel-dumping procedures for aircraft operating into and out of any major U.S. airport. These procedures call for fuel to be dumped over designated unpopulated areas, typically at higher altitudes, so the fuel atomizes and disperses before it reaches the ground."