California educator warns of 'far-left' agenda being pushed on kids in classrooms

A California teacher who sued the state's teachers' association has claimed that unions are working with far-left groups to push and fund their "political agenda" on kids in public schools.

Rebecca Friedrichs, the author of "Standing up to Goliath," and educator of 28 years is now telling fellow teachers across the nation about the unions and their right to opt out of funding.

"What's shocking," Friedrichs told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday morning, "is teachers have no idea. People think teachers are these far-left people pushing this stuff. That is a lie. Most teachers are good, loving people... but we are being used by very powerful organizations - teachers unions collect about $5 billion tax-free every year from teachers - and they use that money to put their social, sexual, and political agenda into our schools."

The pro-life Christian educator said she was forced for almost three decades to fund the teachers union.

But all that changed on June 27, 2018, in a landmark 5-4 decision in Janus v. American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees scrapped a 41-year-old decision that had allowed states to require public employees to pay some fees to unions that represent them.

"Now all teachers across the country - in fact, all government employees - are now free to pay unions nothing," Friedrichs said. "We're still unionized. We're still forced to accept their representation. They're still bullying us and steamrollering us, but we don't have to pay them any longer and I hope and pray that teachers will stand together and stop paying them, and I'm hoping we can eventually get them out of our schools."

Friedrichs called the teachers unions "very deceptive" and said they "outright lie" to public school teachers.

"My whole agenda in life right now is to get out and educate teachers on the truth so that they can have liberty," Friedrichs concluded, "so they can choose for themselves what they want to do."