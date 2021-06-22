Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California driver charged with murder after suspected DUI crash kills young sisters, 11 and 8: report

Two other siblings – a 4-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl – were listed in critical condition after the crash, a report said

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A California driver was charged with murder Tuesday in connection with a suspected DUI crash that killed two young sisters over the weekend, according to reports. 

Elizabeth Nungaray, 43, of San Jose, was allegedly driving while impaired Saturday when she ran a red light and broadsided an SUV in Porterville, Tulare County – about 160 miles north of Los Angeles. 

Nungaray's car kept going after the crash, police said, striking another vehicle as well as a traffic light pole, according to FOX 26 of Fresno.

‘FIRE MONKS’ READY TO DEFEND MONASTERY FROM BIG SUR BLAZE

Elizabeth Nungaray, 43, of San Jose is accused of causing a crash that killed 2 sisters in California

Elizabeth Nungaray, 43, of San Jose is accused of causing a crash that killed 2 sisters in California (Porterville Police Department)

An 11-year-old girl in the SUV died at the scene and her 8-year-old sister died from injuries at a local hospital, the station reported. 

Two other children in the vehicle – a 4-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl – suffered major injuries. They were flown to a nearby hospital and listed in critical condition. 

All four children were siblings, according to FOX 26

A fundraiser was set up by the family which stated the injured 13-year-old girl was "intubated with 50% possibility of not being able to walk."

An investigation determined Nungaray had been driving under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and causing an injury traffic collision while impaired. 

OAKLAND CROWD TWERKS ON AMBULANCE, BLOCKS RESPONDERS AFTER DEADLY SHOOTING

On Tuesday, Nungaray was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and driving while under the influence of alcohol causing injury -- with special allegations of causing great bodily injury to four victims, FOX 26 reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The station, citing court filings, noted she had a prior DUI conviction, along with burglary and petty theft charges.

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital

Your Money