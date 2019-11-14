California dog store employee caught forcibly throwing dog by neck across room

A puppy was thrown across a room by a pet store employee in California on Wednesday — and the entire incident, during which the dog is seen scared and cowering, was livestreamed.

The horrifying encounter happened at the Bark n' B-tches dog boutique in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles. Someone inside the shop, named Royce Thomas, was filming inside on Twitch.

The shop, described on its website as "L.A.'s first HUMANE pet shop," appears to be crowded with dogs during the video. Someone in the background shouts to "cut it out" while a commotion involving dogs seemingly fighting or barking is heard in the background.

On the video, a dog is then seen apparently nipping at another dog, which is when an employee walks over, forcibly picks up the pooch by its neck and throws it across the room. A loud thud can be heard.

The other animals in the shop run over to the dog, as people say "Oh my god" and "Holy s---, dude."

The dog who was thrown is spotted meekly cowering underneath a bench.

"He fell on his face," someone says. "He landed straight on his head," another person chimes in.

The owner of Barks n' B-tches, Shannon von Roemer, apologized for the "horrific incident" on the shop's Instagram page.

"I just want you to be rest assured that all actions will be taken to make sure that this doesn't happen again," she said in a video online. "I do want you to know that the employee is no longer with us and that the dog is actually doing fine and did go to the vet."

Roemer said the store has been in business for 14 years, and the incident was "a first" for them."

People who were inside the store Wednesday contacted police about the incident, according to KABC. The Los Angeles Police Department didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.