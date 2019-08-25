Former California DMV worker sentenced to 2 years for bribery, fraud involving driving test results

A former employee at the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) was sentenced recently to two years in prison for taking bribes in exchange for altering the agency's database -- falsely suggesting some people had passed driving tests.

Aaron Gilliam, 51, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery, to commit identity fraud and to commit unauthorized access of a computer, the Sacramento Bee reported

Between April 2016 and July 2017, Gilliam took money to change records at the Hollywood DMV to make it seem that people passed written examinations, despite them either failing or not taking the tests. He had worked at the location for over a decade.

A federal investigation found 57 fraudulent driver's licenses and permits had been issued as a result of Gilliam's actions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another former Southern California DMV employee received a federal prison sentenced last month after she pleaded guilty to accepting bribes in exchange for commercial driver's licenses (CDLs).

Kari Scattaglia, 40, was responsible for at least 68 fraudulent CDLs or permits, according to her plea agreement.