Police and Law Enforcement
Published

California deputy shot during attempted traffic stop

The deputy remained alert, authorities said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Southern California sheriff's deputy was shot Tuesday while trying to make a traffic stop, authorities said. 

The unidentified deputy with the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department was attempting a traffic stop when the shooting occurred, the department said. 

A Southern California sheriff's deputy was shot Tuesday while trying to make a traffic stop, authorities said.  (Fox LA)

Images captured by Fox Los Angeles showed a deputy cruiser burned and heavily damaged in the front. 

The deputy was alert and taken to a hospital for treatment. Details about what led to the shooting or the extent of the deputy's injuries were not disclosed. Officials did not say whether a suspect had been identified. 

Fox News has reached out to the sheriff's department. 

