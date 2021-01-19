As California sees dangerous wind gusts, Hawaiian islands hit with flash flooding

As strong gusts and warm temperatures once again elevate fire danger in COVID-19-ravaged Southern California this week, the Hawaiian islands have been placed under flash flood advisories.

Last year's unprecedented fire season – burning more than 4 million acres – has carried over into the new year, with blazes still burning near Los Angeles and San Diego.

DRY INAUGURATION DAY FORECAST FOR DC, STRONG WINDS AND FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Cal Fire has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of the Golden State's coastline, stretching as far up as Carmel and Salinas.

The National Weather Service reported Tuesday that there will be no significant changes to the weather pattern of the next two days and wind speeds may reach around 70 to 80 mph at higher elevations and 50 to 70 mph in valleys and along the coast.

Fearing additional fire hazards and the often deadly consequences of downed trees, the state's power companies are preparing for widespread outages for thousands of residents. Pacific Gas and Electric has already reported its first shutoffs across the Bay Area.

New Mexico, Texas, Nevada, Montana, Utah and Wyoming are also expected to be impacted on Tuesday.

However, some portions of Southern California into southern Arizona may also see rainfall as a developing low-pressure system moves east.

To the west, the National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings across much of the Hawaiian island chain through Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall caused by a large cold front and strong winds are predicted to linger, though much damage has already occurred.

In Maui County, multiple landslides, trees and utility lines blocked roads and highways, a sanitary sewer spilled, a roof was blown off of a newly-constructed house in Oahu, and Molokai authorities reported rivers at critical levels.

On Hawaii Island, fire officials reported first responders rescued nine hikers who were trapped by flash flooding in Pololu Valley.

Multiple units were dispatched to the scene, and there were no injuries.