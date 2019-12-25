Expand / Collapse search
California
California dad dies after trying to rescue daughter, 10: report

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
A California man died at a local hospital on Christmas Eve after trying to save his 10-year-old daughter from drifting out to sea, authorities said.

The girl had been using a floating device in Monterey Bay off Carmel River State Park around 12:30 p.m. when the dad saw her float a little too far out in the water, state fire officials told SFGate.com.

The father, whose name and age were not disclosed, swam out to the girl, then witnesses told rescuers that both of them were struggling in the water.

Both were taken to shore but the father later died, SFGate.com reported. The girl was being treated for possible hypothermia, the report said.