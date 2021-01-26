California couple rescued after GPS leads them through snow-covered mountain road

A couple in California needed a helping hand after their GPS led them onto a snow-covered mountain road where they ended up stranded on Saturday, authorities said.

Oleg Donskov called 911 after he and his wife had already been stuck in the snow for several hours on Forest Highway 7 above Masterson’s Campground, Glenn County Search and Rescue said in a news release.

Donskov and his wife were traveling from Sacramento to Fort Bragg in their sedan and had no heat, food or water, according to the department.

Rescuers said a team reached the area on four-wheel-drive Jeeps and located the couple about 30 minutes past where the road ended on a non-maintained part of the highway that was covered in almost two feet of snow.

The couple’s GPS had directed them to take this route, which they called "unpassable" during rain and snowstorms, according to authorities.

"In the event GPS directs you to a non-maintained road, it is best to turn around and ask for directions or re-route to maintained roadways," the department said.

The couple was taken to safety and given alternate directions to Fort Bragg.