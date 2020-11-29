California community holds walk for 68-year-old woman stabbed to death on trail by unknown killer

California police were continuing to hunt for a 68-year-old woman's killer as nearly 100 people gathered for a walk on the popular hiking trail where she was attacked in broad daylight and stabbed to death.

The walk was held Saturday in Carlsbad’s Hosp Grove Park to remember Lisa Thorborg, who had moved to the beach city near San Diego six months ago from Oregon and to comfort a community shaken by the death. Her body was found Monday morning.

Organizers billed the event “Finish Lisa’s Walk,” Fox 5 San Diego reported.

“This walk is to finish Lisa’s walk that she didn’t get a chance to finish, and to take back our park, take back our trails,” Angela Derby told the station.

“People were talking about how afraid they were,” Derby said. “And being that this is the one thing that we can do during this pandemic, is get out and exercise in broad daylight, and to have that taken away was something that we weren’t going to stand for.”

There have been only three other homicides in Carlsbad this year.

Police don’t know who killed Thorborg, whose body was found by others walking the trail.

They reported receiving a tip about a man in a black shirt, black shorts and possibly a black hat who may have been in the area at the time of the murder.

“It is unknown at this time if this person is related to the incident,” they said.

Thorborg recently left a post on an online message board saying she was looking for a hiking partner, KFMB-TV reported Friday.

“Hiking anyone? I am looking for a friend to go hiking with. I am a moderate hiker, 68 years of age and I would love some company,” she said in a Nov. 9 message, according to the station.