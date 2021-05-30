California deputies blame 'swatting' for igniting panic after manifesto goes viral

A Southern California community was rocked early Sunday after a person claiming to be a resident left a lengthy diatribe on Reddit threatening a mass shooting.

But sheriff's department investigators now believe that the person mentioned in the post was a victim of "swatting" – a prank or false emergency report which causes a large police response. They say there is no credible threat to the public.

Lakewood officials wrote on social media that the real person named in the post has "cooperated fully" with sheriff's department investigators. They said the Sheriff's Department would be investigating further to determine who was behind the fake post.

In the original Reddit post, a person identifying themselves as "Gaston Aaron Mcwhinnie" said he has lived his whole life in Lakewood, a city about 20 miles south of Los Angeles.

"Mcwhinnie" claimed he is unemployed and has always had a negative home life. He also claimed in the post that despite being black himself, he hates minorities.

He then threatened he was going to go around the city with an "AR-15" and "Glock 18" and "will be shooting every minority in sight."

"I am aiming for at least 10, but the more the better," the post read. "I will be targeting council members of the city."

At the end of the post, "Mcwhinnie" said he had left a 192-page manifesto "rationalizing and explaining my hate towards minorities."

Included in the original post is a picture of what appeared to be a Glock 18 laid on top of army camouflage.

City officials said the Lakewood Sheriff’s Department does not believe the threat was credible but would be taking the necessary steps to address the post and the person who allegedly made it.

Fox News has reached out to city council but did not immediately hear back. Council Member Todd Rodgers said on Twitter that city council is aware of the threats. He said police do not believe they are credible but would be investigating.

By Sunday afternoon, the original post appeared to have been deleted.