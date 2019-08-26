USC freshman dies after being struck by 2 vehicles on freeway 2 days before classes start

A California college freshman died two days before the start of classes, investigators said, after he was struck by two vehicles on a freeway near downtown Los Angeles over the weekend.

Matthew Olson, 18, of Newport Beach, was scheduled to start classes at the University of Southern California (USC) on Monday, the college confirmed for Fox News.

Olson was walking in the southbound express lanes on the 110 Freeway north of 37th Street just before 2:45 a.m. on Saturday when one vehicle hit him, according to the California Highway Patrol's (CHP) southern division.

He was then hit by a second vehicle, which sped off without helping Olson, who was already down on the ground, according to CHP; the driver of the first vehicle did stop and tried to help Olson until paramedics arrived.

Olson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen had planned to study business at USC.

It was not immediately known why Olson was walking on the freeway. A public information officer with CHP told Fox News the case was under investigation.

In a letter sent to USC students and staff and obtained by Fox News, university officials saidL “It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the tragic loss of our student Matthew William Olson, in an accident on the 110 Freeway early Saturday morning. We join the entire Trojan Family in expressing our deepest sympathies to Matt’s parents, family and friends.”

USC officials said the incoming freshman graduated from Corona del Mar High School in Newport Beach, where he played basketball and was a member of the 2018 National Championship volleyball team, earning the Coach’s Award for Hardest Working Player.

“He was also active in Future Business Leaders of America and Best Buddies, a one-to-one relationship program that fosters friendships with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” the letter from the university read.

Corona del Mar High School’s basketball team posted on its Facebook page on Saturday, “The CDM Sea Kings Basketball family has suffered a tragic loss last night, when Mathew 'DJ Matty Ice' Olson was taken from us.”

The post described Olson as “an incredible person, everything you can ask for in a student, Best Buddy, teammate, friend, brother, & son.”

The Facebook post went on to say Olson, #13, “will live on in legacy as a part of the Sea Kings family!”