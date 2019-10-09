California city offers free fruit trees to curb greenhouse gas emissions

One California city is offering to plant fruit trees in its residents' yards in an effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions as lawmakers gear up for a legal battle to stop the Trump administration from blocking their authority to set statewide fuel emission standards.

Officials in Oxnard, located 60 miles west of Los Angeles, said Tuesday that residents can apply to have a lime, lemon, peach, orange or avocado tree be planted for free in their front yard.

Applicants from neighborhoods disproportionally affected by pollution will be given priority, the city said. Requests from neighborhoods outside the priority areas will be put on a waitlist.

The priority areas are Tierra Vista, Mar Vista, Five Points Northeast, Rose Park, La Colonia and Cabrillo.

Residents must maintain the trees and comply with city guidelines. Funding for the program will come from the California Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund and through other state agencies.

The intuitive is part of the city's push to exceed goals set by the 2006 California Global Warming Solutions Act, which requires the state to reduce emissions to 1990s level by next year.

A city spokesperson told Fox News officials expect to plant around 1,000 trees citywide in places like parks, including 200 fruit trees over the coming months.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

California has led the fight against climate change, enacting strict fuel emission standards and other regulations. Last month, Trump angered environmental advocates by revoking the state's ability to set it's own fuel emission guidelines.

California officials, along with 23 other states, are suing the federal government to fight the decision.