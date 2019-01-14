California cats move into swanky $1,500-a-month studio apartment

A couple of cool cats are living large in California, stretching out in a purrrrrrfect $1,500-a-month studio apartment in San Jose, according to the Mercury News.

Troy Good, who is paying the felines’ rent, told the newspaper the cats are his daughter’s and it was an alternative to abandoning them, as the cats aren’t allowed in his new apartment.

Good is friends with the landlord, David Callisch, and gave him the idea of renting the place out to the cats instead of listing the studio on Airbnb. The cats moved into the apartment over the summer.

“They definitely have the nicest cat apartment in Silicon Valley,” Good, a 43-year-old furniture designer, told the Mercury News on Sunday.

Callisch stops by the apartment each day to feed and play with the cats. They both send photos of the cats to Good’s daughter who plans on taking the cats after she moves out of her dorm room at Azusa Pacific University.

Jennifer Loving, the CEO of Destination Home, told the Mercury News the scenario was “peak Silicon Valley.” Destination Home is an organization tackling homelessness in Santa Clara County.

“While this story is funny, it really does highlight the tremendous inequity in the Silicon Valley. We have thousands of people on our streets, and we’re paying to make sure that our cats have a place to live,” she told the newspaper.

Callisch said he does feel bad for wasting the living space on the cats, but jumped at a chance to help his friend.