California car thief plunges off bridge to fiery death during police chase

An unidentified man fleeing police in a Honda Civic bowled off a Bay Area bridge in California over the weekend, falling over 100 feet before a deadly, fiery crash, according to police.

The chase began on Interstate 80 Sunday evening, heading eastbound through multiple counties before reaching the Carquinez Bridge in Crockett, where the driver lost control around a curve and crashed over the edge, a California Highway Patrol [CHP] spokesman told Fox News.

The stolen vehicle burst into flames on impact with the ground, and the driver’s remains were so badly burned that investigators could not identify him right away, the East Bay Times reported. The man was the only person inside the car.

The car landed on the beach east of the bridge. Police said it was moving at "a high rate of speed" during the chase.

The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office, which in accordance with a county protocol has looked into all law enforcement-related deaths, said an investigation was ongoing but had no further comment as of Tuesday afternoon.

The weekend crash aside, the CHP announced Tuesday that due to the coronavirus stay-at-home order, traffic incidents – including crashes and DUI arrests – were in decline across the state’s roads.

The CHP reported traffic crashes were down 75 percent between March 19 and April 30 this year compared to the same period in 2019 – and traffic deaths decreased by a whopping 88 percent.

California Highway Patrol Commissioner Warren Stanley urged drivers in the state to "resist the temptation" to drive above the speed limit.

"Drivers are easier to spot when they are on a nearly empty roadway," he said. "Remember, taking care of one another goes beyond wearing a face covering and physical distancing. As communities in California move into the next phases of reopening, continue to slow down, pay attention to the road, drive sober, and keep yourself and those around you from becoming a grim statistic."