Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Transportation
Published

California bus crash leaves approximately 40 people hurt

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
California bus crash leaves 40 injuredVideo

California bus crash leaves 40 injured

Helicopter footage captures a bus crash on a California freeway that left approximately 40 injured with five said to be in serious condition.

As many as 40 people were hurt Sunday after a bus crashed on California's 405 freeway in San Fernando Valley, fire officials said.

Of those injured, 25 were rushed to a hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department. Five of those were said to be in serious condition.

A bus crashed on California's 405 freeway on Sunday.

A bus crashed on California's 405 freeway on Sunday. (California Highway Patrol)

The bus rammed into several vehicles and crashed through the median of the highway shortly after 1 p.m., Fox 11 reported. The crash shut down the freeway's southbound lanes. It was not immediately clear how long the closures would last.

Three people included in the "patient" count "did not have serious injuries," but were considered patients due to the severity of the crash.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.