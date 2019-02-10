California boy, 2, helps firefighter responding to call, video shows

One Californian is learning to fight fires while he's young, with the help of the Fresno Fire Department.

Jackson, a 2-year-old boy who "donned his fire gear" on Friday, had the opportunity to practice his firefighting skills as the department put out a fire at a nearby shed.

HERO DOG IN NEW YORK 'SNIFFS OUT DANGER,' SAVES FAMILY FROM GAS LEAK

"Little Jackson got his first experience on what it's like to be a Fresno Firefighter," the department wrote on Facebook.

Battalion Chief Thomas Cope told KFSN-TV he "saw this young firefighter who was about 3-foot-tall, dressed in full turnouts with a red plastic helmet."

"I didn't recognize this firefighter I thought he must be a rookie in our department," Cope joked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The boy's grandmother said Jackson loves firefighters and wanted to see what they were doing.

"It was wonderful," Judy McNary told the station. "It was great to see the firemen interact with him and be kind to him."