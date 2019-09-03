25 bodies found after California scuba boat fire, Coast Guard says



The U.S. Coast Guard said late Monday that 25 bodies have been found and nine others remain missing after a fire broke out on a scuba boat anchored off an island in Southern California.

Authorities will continue to search for the nine still missing but have little hope that any others will be found alive, the Associated Press reported. Only five people—all crew members—are known to have survived the fire after they jumped into an inflatable lifeboat and were rescued by a nearby vessel.



Rescuers initially recovered four bodies about 90 miles northwest of Los Angeles just off Santa Cruz Island. Sixteen more bodies were pulled from the water later in the day Monday. The U.S. Coast Guard located but has yet to recover five bodies on the ocean floor underneath the boat, which sank 20 yards from the shore.



