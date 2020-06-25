Expand / Collapse search
California beach tragedy leaves 3 dead, reports say

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Three people died of their injuries after a large wave swept them into the Pacific Ocean from a rocky area near Deer Creek beach in Southern California, according to reports.

The victims were not immediately identified and no one else was believed to be missing, FOX 11 of Los Angeles reported.

Deer Creek is just north of Malibu along Highway 1 on the California coast.

A portion of Highway 1, the Pacific Coast Highway, is seen in California. (Associated Press)

Personnel from the Ventura County Fire Department responded to the area and a search crew recovered the victims but none survived, the report said.

A lane of Highway 1, also known as the Pacific Coast Highway, was briefly closed as authorities responded, with traffic alternating use of the remaining lane, the Ventura County Star reported.

